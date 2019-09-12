LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) :High Commissioner of Pakistan to the United Kingdom, Mohammad Nafees Zakaria on Thursday termed the Pakistani community as a strong pillar in bilateral relations for their contributions to the British economy and society and to the socio-economic development of Pakistan.

"We are proud of our community", he said this at a reception which he hosted in honour of Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), General Zubair Mahmood Hayat (NI) and Defence Delegation, visiting the UK to participate at Defence & Security Equipment International (DSEI) Conference, a statement of Pakistan High Commission issued here Thursday said.

British Parliamentarians and senior government officials, ambassadors and diplomats of friendly countries and members of the Pakistani diaspora attended the reception.

Welcoming the guests, the High Commissioner reflected on the state of bilateral relations which were characterised by traditional warmth, historical linkages and strong political goodwill at all levels.

Zakaria congratulated Mr. Zameer Choudrey (SI), CEO, Bestway Group, on his appointment as Member of House of Lords.

"We take pride in our community's achievements in this great country, UK, where we have significant number of Parliamentarians, prospering businessmen and professionals as doctors, engineers and technologists", he said.

The High Commissioner underlined that the developments in the regions of the two countries' location hold immense economic opportunities in trade & investment while urging to exploit the potential to the mutual benefit of both sides.

Speaking on the occasion, General Zubair Hayat gave an overview of the regional security environment, Kashmir situation and Afghan peace process.

He also shared with the attendees Pakistan's stance on recent developments in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

The CJCSC reiterated the commitment of the Government of Pakistan and its people to the right to self-determination of the Kashmiri people.

General Zubair Hayat apprised the guests of the ongoing defence cooperation between Pakistan and the UK and termed it very productive.

He said Pakistan and the UK were partners in peace and would continue their collaborations for the shared objective of global peace and security.