High Commissioner Receives Sikh Community Leaders

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Sat 07th September 2019 | 09:10 AM

LONDOND, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2019 ) :Sikh Community Leaders met with Pakistan High Commissioner to United Kingdom (UK), Mohammad Nafees Zakaria here on Friday and discussed matters of mutual interest, besides exchanging views on the arrangement for the upcoming 550th Birth Anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak Sahib in Pakistan.

According to a statement of the High Commission issued here today, the Sikh leaders appreciated the Government of Pakistan's initiatives and commitment to the opening of Kartarpur Corridor.

They informed the High Commissioner that a large number of Sikh pilgrims would visit Pakistan to participate in the celebrations.

They also thanked the High Commissioner for setting up a special Help Desk at the High Commission to assist in visa application process for the Sikh pilgrims from Britain.

Proposals regarding investments in the new infrastructure projects for Sikh pilgrims and other areas were also discussed.

The Sikh leaders also thanked the Government, Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Governor for their immediate attention to the matter related to an incident involving a Sikh girl, Jagjit Kaur's alleged conversion of religion and marriage.

The Sikh leaders said that they were in close contact with their Pakistani Sikh friends and that girl's family and expressed satisfaction over the handling of the issue.

Pakistani Leadership's interest was helpful in bridging the communication gap and denied those external elements and their cohorts inimical to Pakistan who wanted to exploit the incident to cause discord and also divert people's attention.

