High energy bills deal heavy blow to Belgian glassware business

Seraing, Belgium, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :When energy prices blew up last year in the wake of Russia's war in Ukraine, Belgian glassblower Christophe Genard had no other option but to close for three months.

The 45-year-old's gas bill had hit a whopping 6,000 Euros ($6,500) a month.

Faced with the prospect of giving up his beloved 20-year career as a glassblower, he was forced to adapt to survive by using a smaller oven to produce his glassware.

"While I was closed, between July and September 2022, I thought about how I could keep earning a living, so I merely changed what tool I used," Genard said at his studio in Liege, where he also hosts classes.

Genard told AFP that he now uses propane gas cylinders to fire up his smaller oven for a couple of days a week.

"That comes to around 3,000 euros a month, half the cost, but I no longer work every day," Genard said, adding that he produces half of what he used to.

Late last year, the Walloon regional government announced measures worth around 175 million euros to support businesses with rising energy costs, but some worry it might not be enough.

"We'll see if it will be sufficient in terms of amount," Walloon Union of Companies chief Olivier de Wasseige said in an LN24 channel interview on January 22.

He called on Belgium's Federal government to have a "structural energy policy" that matches neighbouring countries and take serious measures including a transition to renewable energy.

Belgium has allocated just 4.3 billion euros to help households and businesses with the energy crisis -- equivalent to 0.8 percent of its gross domestic product, according to a study published by the Bruegel think tank in November.

It was the fourth lowest level within the 27-nation EU, well behind other nations such as the neighbouring Netherlands, which spent 43.9 billion euros, or more than five percent of GDP on such aid.

Even smaller economies have spent bigger shares of their GDP on such assistance, with Romania earmarking 8.5 billion euros (3.5 percent).