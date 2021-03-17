UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

High Hopes As North Macedonia Eyes Cannabis Potential

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 11:00 AM

High hopes as North Macedonia eyes cannabis potential

Skopje, Republic of North Macedonia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :After receiving a suspended sentence for possession of cannabis last year, Filip Dostovski walked out of the Skopje courthouse and lit a joint outside as cameras rolled.

It was an act of "revolt against their sentence and against their policy", said the 41-year-old cancer survivor, who is pushing for the free use of marijuana in North Macedonia.

The Balkan state is eyeing a chance to become a cannabis pioneer in Europe, as the government considers legalising marijuana in what would be a first on the continent.

But many worry about a lack of follow-through, a problem that has dogged the government's drug policy for the last five years.

Home to little over two million people, North Macedonia legalised the cultivation and sale of marijuana-derived medical products in 2016, hoping to get the edge in a fast-growing European market.

However, the law is unclear and has left the sector in limbo, with most businesses unable to sell on the international market.

At the same time, private individuals seeking to grow and consume marijuana risk criminal prosecution.

Medical prescriptions are only allowed for a narrow list of illnesses.

"The good thing is we have a law for cannabis production, but the bad thing is the law is awful," said Filip Sekuloski, who leads a local NGO promoting more liberal cannabis policies.

Prime Minister Zoran Zaev has recently promised to loosen regulations on the medical use of cannabis and hold a public debate on decriminalisation and legalisation for recreational users.

He has referred to Amsterdam's coffee shops as a model for the capital Skopje and other tourist towns.

While the Dutch city is considering barring foreigners from its cannabis cafes, citing their nuisance, North Macedonia, one of Europe's poorest countries, is eager to welcome additional visitors.

"I see it as a source of economic potential," Zaev said.

Health Minister Venko Filipce also supports the move.

"It is a field that has a huge future, a field that really offers development, that means serious investments," he told AFP.

Related Topics

Europe Sale Skopje Amsterdam Same Macedonia Criminals 2016 Market Cancer From Government Million

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Irish President on St. Pa ..

6 minutes ago

Germany&#039;s confirmed coronavirus cases rise by ..

36 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 17 March 2021

51 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

National COVID-19 vaccination campaign vaccinates ..

10 hours ago

Higher Committee of Human Fraternity holds interac ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.