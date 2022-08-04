UrduPoint.com

High Inflation Bites Real Household Income

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 04, 2022 | 04:00 PM

High inflation bites real household income

ANKARA, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :Real household income per capita diminished by 1.1% in the OECD area in the first quarter of 2022, contrasting with a growth of 0.2% in real GDP per capita, according to data by OECD on Thursday.

"This is the fourth quarter in a row that GDP per capita has outpaced household income per capita, reducing the gap observed at the onset of the pandemic," the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) underlined.

The main reason behind the decline was an increase in consumer prices, which undermined household income in real terms.

Among the G7 economies, the impact of inflation on households was specifically obvious in France, where real household income per capita went down by 1.9% and Germany, where it fell by 1.7%.

Elsewhere in Europe, high household inflation also contributed to large falls in real household income per capita – in Austria (minus 5.5%) and Spain (minus 4.1%).

On the other hand, Canada posted the highest growth in real household income per capita in Q1 2022 (up by 1.5%), resulting from growth in "compensation of employees," which increased by 3.8% in nominal terms in Q1 2022.

Related Topics

Europe Canada France Germany Austria Spain From

Recent Stories

Netherlands bound squad to face Pakistan Shaheens ..

Netherlands bound squad to face Pakistan Shaheens before departure

1 hour ago
 The General Secretariat of the Organization of Isl ..

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Welcomes the ..

2 hours ago
 Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic C ..

Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Receives the Consul ..

2 hours ago
 UVAS organised â€œHands-on Training on Lab Animal ..

2 hours ago
 UVAS Vice-Chancellor inaugurates â€˜Community Nutr ..

UVAS Vice-Chancellor inaugurates â€˜Community Nutrition & Health Centreâ€™

2 hours ago
 Afghan professors attend capacity building trainin ..

Afghan professors attend capacity building training at NUST

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.