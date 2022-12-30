High-speed railway links Beijing, Tangshan

BEIJING, Dec. 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2022 ) :A 150-km intercity high-speed railway line, linking Beijing and Tangshan City in north China's Hebei Province, entered operation on Friday.

With a designed speed of 350 km per hour, the new railway line has slashed the travel time between the two cities to around one hour.

This intercity railway has not only facilitated travel for residents in areas close to Beijing but has also improved the development prospects of the city cluster, said He Jin, an engineer with the China Railway Design Corporation.

Launched as a rapid transit corridor from Beijing to Tangshan, the Beijing-Tangshan intercity railway line is of great significance in driving economic development efforts in regions located along the route and for promoting the coordinated development of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region.