High-speed Train Reaches Changbai Mountains In Northeast China

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 24th December 2021 | 02:50 PM

CHANGCHUN, Dec. 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) APP):A new high-speed railway line reaching the foot of the Changbai Mountains in northeast China's Jilin Province was put into operation on Friday.

At 7:35 a.m., a bullet train numbered G9127 departed from the Changchun railway station in the provincial capital Changchun for the station of Changbaishan, or Changbai Mountains, marking the start of official operations of the railway line.

The fastest train takes passengers only two hours and 18 minutes to travel from Changchun to the newly-built Changbaishan station more than 300 km away.

The railway, with a designed speed of 250 km per hour, will shorten the travel time between Beijing and Changbai Mountains to eight hours.

"It's a high-speed railway station with a great scenic view. Standing in the waiting hall, I can see the vast primeval forest," said Wang Peng, a tourist from Changchun after getting off at the Changbaishan station.

Changbai Mountain resort, located in southeastern Jilin, is famous for the stunning crater lake of Tianchi, primeval forests, and several renowned ski fields. Last year, the resort received over 700,000 tourists.

Geng Deyong, a tourism official with the management committee for the mountain protection and development, said the new high-speed railway line will attract more tourists, with some 10 million visitors expected every year

