High stakes for Emery as Villarreal aim for Europa League shock against Man Utd

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :Unai Emery will add to his already sparkling Europa League record if Villarreal beat Manchester United on Wednesday but victory would also turn an otherwise mediocre first season in charge into a great one.

Villarreal had just finished fifth in La Liga when they appointed Emery as coach last summer, with the Spaniard's remit to take the club closer to winning titles and securing Champions League qualification.

He could achieve both in one fell swoop in Gdansk, where an upset against the much-fancied United would not only clinch Villarreal their first ever major trophy but also a place in Europe's premier tournament next season.

"We respect United but we think we're capable of winning this trophy," said Emery last week. "We are going to play with the confidence we've shown throughout the whole competition." The drop-off though with a defeat would be huge, given Villarreal would not only end the season without silverware but shorn of a place even in the next Europa League.

Their loss to Real Madrid on Saturday meant Emery's side finished seventh in La Liga, two spots lower and two points fewer than they managed last season, and enough only to qualify for UEFA's new and less lucrative Europa Conference League.

There is no real sense yet of Emery being under pressure, in part because so much depends on how Villarreal fare against United, in what is their first European final since winning the Intertoto Cup in 2004.

"Villarreal have reached the Europa League semis three times before so if we hadn't got to the final again it would have been hard for us," said the club's former midfielder Marcos Senna, who was in the team that won the Intertoto Cup 17 years ago.

"Manchester United are clear favourites because of their history and their budget. We've snuck through the back door a bit but if they play well, I think they can spring a surprise."