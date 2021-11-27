'High to very high' risk new Covid variant will spread in Europe: EU health agency

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Stockholm, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2021 ) :There is a "high to very high" risk that the new Covid variant, dubbed Omicron and originally detected in South Africa, will spread in Europe, the EU health agency said Friday.

In a risk assessment report, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) said the "overall level of risk for the EU/EEA associated with the SARS-CoV-2 variant Omicron is assessed as high to very high.

"Apart from South Africa, Omicron has been detected in Israel in a person coming from Malawi as well as in Botswana, Hong Kong and EU member Belgium.