Higher Prices For Herbicides Boost Bayer Profits In 2022

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 28, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Frankfurt, Germany, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :German chemicals giant Bayer said on Tuesday it quadrupled its net profit in 2022, in part thanks to higher prices and strong demand for its glyphosate-based weedkillers.

The Leverkusen-based group warned however that it expected prices to come down again, leading to lower earnings in 2023.

Net profit climbed to 4.15 billion Euros ($4.3 billion) in 2022, Bayer said in a statement, up from 1.0 billion a year earlier.

Group sales rose by 8.7 percent to 50.7 billion euros, in line with analyst expectations.

"2022 was a very successful year for Bayer despite the challenging environment," said outgoing CEO Werner Baumann.

The results were boosted by record sales in the company's agricultural division, up more than 15 percent year-on-year to 25 billion euros.

Bayer said this was "in particular thanks to higher prices" for herbicides in all regions, at a time when "supply for glyphosate-based products was tight".

But with supply chain constraints easing, those prices are likely to fall this year, Bayer added.

Sales at the group's pharmaceuticals arm meanwhile grew just one percent in 2022.

The unit faces pressure to launch new products to compensate for the expiration of patents on several blockbuster drugs in the coming years.

The best-selling blood thinner Xarelto has already lost patent protection in Brazil. Eye medicine Eylea is also nearing patent expiration.

The group's consumer health division, which sells over-the-counter drugs, saw sales grow by 8.4 percent on the back of strong demand for allergy and cold medicine.

Baumann said group sales were forecast to grow by a modest "two to three percent" in 2023 as the company braces for declining prices for herbicides as well as some pharma products.

Bayer expects pre-tax earnings (EBITDA) of between 12.5 and 13.0 billion euros, down from 13.5 billion in 2022.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

