London, June 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2022 ) :England posted the third-highest fourth-innings total to win a Test at Lord's after launching Ben Stokes's reign as captain with a five-wicket victory over New Zealand on Sunday.

Only three teams have made more than 200 in the fourth innings to win a Test at Lord's, with England's previous best their 282 for three against New Zealand in 2004.

And former England skipper Joe Root joined an even more exclusive club on Sunday by becoming just the third batsman to make a match-winning hundred in the fourth innings of a Test at the 'Home of cricket', thanks to a composed 115 not out.

The most any side have made batting last to triumph in a Lord's Test was West Indies' extraordinary 344 for one, requiring 342, in 1984.

England captain David Gower didn't call a halt to the hosts' second innings until the morning of the fifth and final day, when he declared on 300 for nine.

But outstanding opener Gordon Greenidge's superb 214 not out, allied to Larry Gomes's unbeaten 92, meant the West Indies completed a crushing nine-wicket victory.

Highest fourth-innings totals to win a Test at Lord's (score, overs, team, opponent, year): 344-1 66.1 West Indies v England 1984 282-3 87 England v New Zealand 2004 277-5 78.5 England v New Zealand 2022 218-3 60.5 England v New Zealand 1965 Match-winning hundreds in the fourth innings of a Test at Lord's (score, player, team, opponent, year): 214 no Gordon Greenidge West Indies v England 1984115 no Joe Root England v New Zealand 2022103 no Nasser Hussain England v New Zealand 2004