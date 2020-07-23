UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Highflying Tesla Reports Surprise Q2 Profit

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 10:00 AM

Highflying Tesla reports surprise Q2 profit

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :Tesla reported a surprise second-quarter profit Thursday, further boosting shares as it confirmed ambitious targets for 2020 car deliveries despite the coronavirus pandemic.

The electric car maker scored profits of $104 million compared with a loss of $408 million in the year-ago period.

Revenues fell five percent to $6 billion.

The result clears the way for the highflying company led by Elon Musk to potentially join the S&P 500. A requirement for the prestigious Wall Street index is four successive profitable quarters, which Tesla has now achieved.

Shares jumped 5.1 percent to $1,673.79, their latest rise following a phenomenal stretch that has lifted Tesla's price by more than $1,000 per-share this year.

The electric car company said its operational performance demonstrate "strong resilience during these unprecedented times," alluding to a closure of its large California factory for several weeks due to the coronavirus.

Tesla said it was on track to ramp up production at factories in California and Shanghai and that activities on a plant being built in Germany "continues to progress."The company has selected a site for its next US plant, but did not disclose the location.

"Production output of our existing facilities continues to improve to meet demand, and we are adding more capacity," Tesla said. "Later this year, we will be building three factories on three continents simultaneously."

Related Topics

Company Car Germany Shanghai Progress Price SITE Elon Musk 2020 Tesla Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

39 minutes ago

Green Petrochem announces expansion plan in Hamriy ..

10 hours ago

Bpifrance ready to deploy 4.2 billion euros in fir ..

10 hours ago

UAE telecom subscribers hit 22.111 mln by end of M ..

10 hours ago

Azerbaijan's Military Says Shot Down Armenian Dron ..

8 hours ago

EU Foreign Policy Chief Holds Talks With Top Armen ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.