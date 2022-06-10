UrduPoint.com

Highlights Of PSDP 2022-23

Published June 10, 2022

Highlights of PSDP 2022-23

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :Following are the highlights of allocations under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for various ministries and divisions for the fiscal year 2022-23 announced by the Federal Government here Friday: -- Total outlay of the PSDP for the fiscal year 2022-23 is Rs 2.263 trillion.

-- The share of federal PSDP is Rs 800 billion while that of provincial PSDP is Rs 1.146 trillion.

-- Rs 2,484.871 million has been earmarked for Aviation Division.

-- board of Investment will get Rs 807.500 million.

-- Rs 70,058.816 million has been earmarked for Cabinet Division.

--The Climate Change Division will get Rs 9,600 million.

-- Rs 1,174.440 million has been set aside for Commerce Division.

-- Rs 180 million are allocated for Communication Division (other than NHA).

-- Rs 2,232.090 million has been earmarked for Defence Division.

-- Rs 2,200 million has been set aside for Defence Production Division.

-- Rs 900 million are allocated for Establishment Division.

-- The Federal education and Professional Training Division will get Rs 7,239.597 million.

-- Rs 1,659.997 million has been allocated for Finance Division.

-- Rs 135855.627 million has been earmarked for Provinces and Special Areas.

-- The Higher Education Commission (HEC) will get Rs 44,178.907 million.

-- Rs 13,985.204 million has been earmarked for Housing and Working Division.

-- Rs 184.682 million will be provided to Human Rights Division.

-- Rs 2,850 million has been set aside for Industries and Production Division.

-- Rs 2,100 million are allocated for Information and Broadcasting Division.

-- Rs 6,330.696 million will be provided to Information Technology and Telecom Division.

-- Rs 3,472.

420 million has been set aside for Inter-Provincial Coordination Division.

-- Rs 9,093.009 million has been granted for Interior Division.

-- Rs 1,813.892 million has been earmarked for Law and Justice.

-- Rs 3,465.378 million has been allocated for Maritime Affairs Division.

-- Rs 207.917 million has been granted to Narcotics Control Division.

-- Rs 10,129.134 million has been earmarked for National food Security and Research Division.

-- Rs 12,650.997 million has been allocated for National Health Services, Regulation & Coordination Division.

-- Rs 550 million has been provided for National Culture and Heritage Division.

-- Rs 25,990.602 million has been earmarked for Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission.

-- Rs 289.890 million has been set aside for Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority.

-- Rs 1,480.509 million has been earmarked for Petroleum Division.

-- Rs 42,176.535 million has been allocated for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Division.

-- Rs 500 million has been allocated for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division.

-- Rs 32,648.036 million has been set aside for Railway Division.

-- Rs 600 million has been allocated for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Division.

-- Rs 3,188.639 million has been earmarked for Revenue Division.

-- Rs 5,716.394 million has been earmarked for Science and Technology Research Division.

-- Rs 7,395.01 million has been earmarked fr SUPARCO.

-- Rs 99,572.465 million has been allocated for Water Resource Division.

-- Rs 118,403.402 million has been set aside for National Highway Authority.

-- Rs 43,133.262 million has been allocated for NTDC/PEPCO.

-- Rs 500 million for ERRA.

-- Rs 73,000 million for Viability Gap Fund (VGF).

