Highly Contagious Alpha, Delta COVID-19 Variants Detected In Sri Lanka

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 06:20 PM

Highly contagious Alpha, Delta COVID-19 variants detected in Sri Lanka

COLOMBO,11 June (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :-- Sri Lankan authorities said the highly contagious Alpha COVID-19 variant first detected in Britain has been reported from nine areas in the country, local media reported here Friday.

Director of the Allergy, Immunity and Cell Biology Unit at Sri Lanka's Sri Jayewardenepura University, Chandima Jeewandara said other variants have also been reported in the country.

Jeewandara said the B.1.1.7, known as the Alpha variant, has been reported from the capital Colombo and other regions, while the B.1.617.2, the Delta variant, has been detected in a quarantine facility in Waskaduwa in the outskirts of the capital.

Sri Lanka is presently facing a third wave of the virus with 216,134 patients recorded to date, and the death toll stood at 2,011, official statistics showed.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

