Hijab: The veil of modesty and the global struggle for peace

ISLAMABAD, Feb 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2022 ) :Hijab, an Arabic word meaning barrier or partition. A vital part of the Islamic culture since inception. A head covering worn by Muslim women in the public for privacy and to discourage negative non-familiar eyes from the opposite sex.

However, this choice of modest living doesn't come easy. There have been innumerable struggles faced by these humble ladies at the hands of the "diverse and free" world, that advocates for freedom of speech and women empowerment, yet denies the same to them.

The hate these sisters receive knows no bounds, from name-calling to harassment in workplaces. They have been suffering silently and excluded openly so much so that laws have been passed to ban this "piece of cloth", an outright denial of the basic right the secular systems claim they grant to all.

To eliminate this constant discrimination, many modestly dressed Muslim women stood up and voiced their concerns. Among them is Nazma Khan, a New York resident of Bangladeshi origin, who successfully started a movement titled World Hijab Day, recognized by the NY state 10 years ago, to land support for these ladies who are subjected to unjustified treatment and biased perceptions people hold about them.

On February 1 each year since 2013, these femmes gather around to invite non-Hijabi womenkind to try Hijab for a day and see the world through this sacred veil for short period of time.

Thousands of supporters of different communities and beliefs gathered on social media and turned up at booths set-up for this cause, to rally for the fundamental right of religious identity, in various countries including Philippines, Ukraine, Germany and Paraguay.

The day also included various virtual conferences, where modestly covered gentlewomen share the battles they fought, while offering words of motivation.

Janine El Hinnawy-Luethi, Director of Marketing & Accountability Advisor from Switzerland, who was born into a born Christian family and later reverted to islam in 2008, shared "There were no regulations regarding Hijab previously in Switzerland but in 2021 via public a decision was implemented that burqa/niqab will not be allowed in the workplace." "Hijabophobia is real in Nigeria. There is fear among us, due to religious clashes there are certain places we can't go to with our scarves on." a writer from Nigeria, Maryam Dalhatu added, "Due to actions of militants, we are seen as terrorists.

Our life is threatened." Emotional Resilience coach and podcaster from Netherlands Nour Cauveren decided to wear the Hijab within a month of reverting. "Alhamdulillah it was a trying journey. At work, the Muslims of both genders were very happy and supportive. The non-Muslim males loved and respected it except one while their female counterparts were mean to me. Even women on the streets looked at me with contempt." She revealed "I lost my job. I had stellar reputation at my workplace but when someone wants to get rid of you, they will find a way via certain actions. I feel comfortable despite the losses. People get angry and become personal, they don't care what your reasons are, for someone who lived most of her life without covering her head then to wear one." Recently in India, a video went vial of coastal town of Kundapur in Karnataka's Udupi district, unveiling the inequity Muslim students faced. 27 pupils were banned entry into a government run high school on February 3 for donning headscarves. This is the fifth instance of religious intolerance in the republic since last year.

The fear mongering schemes do not end there. Last month, a renowned French fashion magazine was called out on social media for posting a picture of a famous actress in a headscarf with now-deleted caption "yes to the headscarf!". The netizens expressed their disappointment and pointed out the bigotry of the magazine for celebrating a white female with covered head in a land where Muslim noblewomen are ostracized over the same choice.

The modestly covered dames in the west have been working tirelessly to counter the narrative of tyranny being fed in the media regarding this sacred act of worship. Their efforts came to fruition with Michigan state passing a resolution a few days earlier, to acknowledge February 1 as World Hijab Day, to honour the difference in culture and religious values of Muslims.

The practice of sporting religious garment to layer oneself up has existed in some form in different faiths including Judaism and Christianity. Though the issue seems to be of one creed currently, it is an irrefutable danger to all individuals who want to adopt their sacred garments in their path to spirituality and better living.

To dictate women what to wear is an oppression. But the question remains, why it is not so when it comes to Muslim females, who want to dress according to their tenets.

