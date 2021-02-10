UrduPoint.com
Hiking Surge Leaves Wild Cows Starving On Hong Kong Island

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 09:10 AM

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :While many hope the Year of the Ox will herald times of plenty, a herd of wild cows in Hong Kong is going hungry after visitors to their habitat surged during the coronavirus pandemic.

The animals have made their home for generations alongside a few dozen fishing families on Grass Island, one of Hong Kong's far-flung islets.

Named for its verdant meadows, the island is closer to mainland China than Hong Kong's skyscraper-studded harbourfront and is reached by a long bus and ferry ride.

Until the coronavirus struck last year, a largely manageable number of hikers and campers made their way to the island.

But with overseas travel no longer possible for most Hong Kongers, a huge influx of visitors has arrived as residents look for ways to escape the confines of social distancing in one of the world's most densely populated cities.

The once grassy pastures have transformed into barren dirt, wiping out the Primary food source for the island's herd of feral cows.

"Suddenly there are massive numbers of people coming and trampling on the grass," said Ho Loy, chairwoman of Lantau Buffalo Association, an activist group that campaigns to protect Hong Kong's wild buffalos and cows.

All across the island, popular hiking trails that slice through thick carpets of grass have become increasingly bare, while the main campsite, where the island's cows would often come to feed among the tents, has become little more than a brown patch of sandy earth.

"There was too much trampling on the ground, it's not just the grass that cannot grow, the compost layer of the soil also disappeared... It's now becoming an eco-disaster," she told AFP.

