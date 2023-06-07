UrduPoint.com

hinese Snooker Association vows to issue harsh punishment towards players over match-fixing

BEIJING, June 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) --:In the wake of recent penalties issued by the World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association (WPBSA) for match-fixing, the Chinese Snooker Association (CSA) has pledged to mete out severe punishments to the involved players.

"The association has been redoubling efforts to eliminate match-fixing activities and safeguard the integrity of the game, consistent with the association's zero-tolerance policy on match-fixing," the CSA conveyed in a statement on Wednesday.

According to the CSA, it has given significant consideration to the match-fixing activities involving Chinese players and will impose stringent penalties on the guilty parties, relying on the investigation conducted by the WPBSA.

The WPBSA confirmed on Tuesday that ten players were charged with match-fixing offences. It imposed lifetime bans on Liang Wenbo and Li Hang and meted out substantial suspensions for the other involved players.

