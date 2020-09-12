Historic Afghan peace talks open in Doha

Doha, Sept 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2020 ) :Historic peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban seeking to end 19 years of war opened in Doha on Saturday, AFP correspondents reported.

Qatar's Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani opened the negotiations at a ceremony in a luxury Doha hotel, flanked by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Washington's Afghanistan special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad.