'Historic': Congratulations, reactions after Biden victory

Washington, Nov 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2020 ) :Joe Biden's victory in the US presidential election, bringing an end to Donald Trump's turbulent four years in office, set off a flood of congratulations and reactions.

Here is a selection: - Barack Obama: 'Historic and decisive' - "In this election, under circumstances never experienced, Americans turned out in numbers never seen. And once every vote is counted, President-Elect Biden and Vice President-Elect Harris will have won a historic and decisive victory," Obama said of his former deputy.

- Hillary Clinton: 'Repudiation of Trump' - "It's a history-making ticket, a repudiation of Trump, and a new page for America. Thank you to everyone who helped make this happen. Onward, together," Clinton, who lost to Trump in 2016, wrote on Twitter.

- Nancy Pelosi: 'New day' - "Today marks the dawning of a new day of hope for America. A record-shattering 75 million Americans cast their ballots to elect Joe Biden president of the United States -- a historic victory that has handed Democrats a mandate for action," said the speaker of the House of Representatives in a statement.

- Mitt Romney: 'Good will and admirable character' - "Ann (his wife) and I extend our congratulations to President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. We know both of them as people of good will and admirable character," tweeted Senator Romney, a frequent Trump critic who was the only Republican to vote to uphold his impeachment in February.

- Jeb Bush: 'Heal deep wounds' - "Congratulations to President-elect Biden. I have prayed for our President most of my adult life. I will be praying for you and your success," tweeted Bush, brother of former president George W. Bush and who lost to Trump in the 2016 Republican primaries.

"Now is the time to heal deep wounds. Many are counting on you to lead the way." - Boris Johnson: 'Most important ally' - "Congratulations to Joe Biden on his election as president of the United States and to Kamala Harris on her historic achievement. The US is our most important ally and I look forward to working closely together on our shared priorities, from climate change to trade and security," the British prime minister said in a statement.

- Justin Trudeau: 'Tackle challenges together' - "On behalf of the government of Canada, I congratulate Joe Biden and Kamala Harris... I look forward to working with President-elect Biden, Vice President-elect Harris, their administration, and the United States Congress as we tackle the world's greatest challenges together," Canada's prime minister said in a statement.

- Narendra Modi: 'Immense pride' - India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Joe Biden on his White House victory, and called his Indian-American running mate Kamala Harris a source of "immense pride." In a tweet to Harris, Modi wrote: "Your success is pathbreaking, and a matter of immense pride not just for your chittis, but also for all Indian-Americans" -- "Chitti" is a Tamil term of endearment which Harris used in her acceptance of the Democratic nomination.

- Bernie Sanders: 'Create nation built on justice' - "I want to congratulate all those who worked so hard to make this historic day possible. Now, through our continued grassroots organizing, let us create a government that works for ALL and not the few. Let us create a nation built on justice, not greed and bigotry," tweeted Sanders, who lost to Biden in the Democratic primaries.

- Jimmy Carter: 'Positive changes' - "Rosalynn joins me in congratulating our friends President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. We are proud of their well-run campaign and look forward to seeing the positive change they bring to our nation," former president Carter said in a statement.

- LeBron James: 'Let's celebrate!' - NBA star James, who led a high-profile effort to drive voter turnout, tweeted a photo of his famous blocked shot in the 2016 finals, but replaced his face with Biden's and his opponent's with Trump.

He also addressed a message to Philadelphia, the biggest city in the state of Pennsylvania, which swung the election in Biden's favor.

"THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU!! Let's celebrate! Responsibly still."