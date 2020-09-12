Historic talks to begin between Taliban, Afghan government

Doha, Sept 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2020 ) :Afghanistan's government and the Taliban will meet for peace talks in Doha on Saturday in a bid to end nearly two decades of war, though a quick breakthrough seems unlikely.

The US-backed negotiations come six months later than planned owing to bitter disagreements over a controversial prisoner swap agreed in February.

Talks will begin a day after the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks which led the US to invade Afghanistan and topple the Taliban regime that had been sheltering Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden.

The two sides must flesh out "how to move their country forward to reduce violence and deliver what the Afghan people are demanding -- a reconciled Afghanistan with a government that reflects a country that isn't at war," said US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who will attend the talks' opening.

President Donald Trump, up for re-election in November, has pushed hard to end America's longest war and wants all foreign forces to leave Afghanistan by next year.

A comprehensive peace deal could take years, and will depend on the willingness of both sides to tailor their competing visions for the country.