UrduPoint.com

Historic Ukrainian City Scrambles To Defend Heritage

Umer Jamshaid Published March 07, 2022 | 11:30 AM

Historic Ukrainian city scrambles to defend heritage

Lviv, Ukraine, March 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :Statues wrapped in foam and fireproof material can be seen all around the historic city of Lviv, where the race is on to protect cultural treasures against possible Russian bombardment.

In the western Ukrainian city's Market Square, only a trident can be seen sticking out from a statue of Neptune -- the Roman god of the seas -- that is entirely covered in a plastic sheeting.

"I got some money, gathered a team and bought some material," said Andriy Salyuk, head of the Society for the Protection of Monuments, and one of the main drivers behind the protection effort.

Volunteers have joined up with city workers and builders in the movement to defend the rich heritage of Lviv, a city of 700,000 people whose centre is on the UNESCO World Heritage List.

Salyuk said he was moved to act when an art historian "told me that if there was a bombing, God help us, we could lose the stained glass windows!".

