Historic US drug bust nets 16 tonnes of cocaine

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :US authorities said Tuesday they had seized around 16 tonnes of cocaine with an estimated street value of over one billion Dollars in a historic drug bust aboard a ship at Philadelphia's port.

"This is one of the largest drug seizures in United States history," tweeted William McSwain, the US attorney for the Eastern District of Phildelphia.

"Members of the ship's crew have been arrested and federally charged," McSwain's office said on Twitter.