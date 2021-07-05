UrduPoint.com
Historical Drama "1921" Continues Domination Of China Box Office Chart

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 12:10 PM

BEIJING, July 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :Domestic historical drama "1921" remained atop China's box office chart on Sunday, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed on Monday.

"1921" ended its fourth day of screening with daily earnings of about 44.1 million Yuan (about 6.8 million U.S. Dollars), accounting for over 43 percent of China's total box office revenue for the day.

The film tells stories surrounding the founding of the Communist Party of China in the year 1921.

Another revolution-themed drama "The Pioneer" garnered 17.7 million yuan, ranking second on the daily chart. The movie revolves around the revolutionary deeds of the Party's pioneer Li Dazhao.

Coming in third was U.S. animation comedy "Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway," which earned about 8.6 million yuan on Sunday.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

