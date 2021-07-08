Historical Drama "1921" Continues Domination Of China Box Office Chart

BEIJING, July 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :Domestic historical drama "1921" continued to lead the Chinese mainland box office on its seventh day of screening Wednesday, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed on Thursday.

"1921" finished the day with about 18.66 million Yuan (about 2.88 million U.S.

Dollars), accounting for nearly 41 percent of China's total box office revenue for the day.

The movie tells stories about the founding of the Communist Party of China in the year 1921.

Another revolution-themed drama "The Pioneer" garnered 7.13 million yuan, ranking second on the daily chart. The movie revolves around the revolutionary deeds of the Party's pioneer Li Dazhao.

Coming in third was romantic comedy "Man in love," which earned about 4.21 million yuan on Wednesday.