Historical Drama "1921" Continues To Top Chinese Box Office

BEIJING, July 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :Domestic historical drama "1921" remained atop China's box office chart on Thursday, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed on Friday.

"1921" ended its eighth day of screening with daily earnings of about 18.36 million Yuan (about 2.84 million U.S.

Dollars), accounting for nearly 40 percent of China's total box office revenue for the day.

The film tells stories about the founding of the Communist Party of China in the year 1921.

Another revolution-themed drama "The Pioneer" garnered nearly 6.58 million yuan, ranking second on the daily chart. The movie revolves around the revolutionary deeds of the Party's pioneer Li Dazhao.

Coming in third was romantic comedy "Man in love," which earned about 3.97 million yuan on Thursday.