Historical Drama "1921" Tops China's Box Office

Sun 04th July 2021 | 07:10 PM

Historical drama

BEIJING, July 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) --:Domestic historical drama "1921" remained atop China's box office chart on Sunday, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed on Sunday.

"1921" ended its third day of screening with daily earnings of 50.4 million Yuan (around 7.8 million U.S.

Dollars), accounting for 46 percent of China's total box office revenue for the day.

The film tells stories surrounding the founding of the Communist Party of China in the year 1921.

Another revolution-themed drama "The Pioneer" garnered 21.5 million yuan, ranking second on the daily chart. The movie revolves around the revolutionary deeds of the Party's pioneer Li Dazhao.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

