Historical mosque linked to Sufi Poet Mian Muhammad Bakhsh stands conserved in AJK village

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) A historical mosque that once served as school for renowned Sufi poet Hazrat Mian Muhammad

Bakhsh has been conserved and now stands as grand and beautiful as it was centuries ago at

Samwal Sharif village in Mirpur district of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

However, the process of conservation raised a question of which era the mosque was first built,

said Malik Ghulam Muhammad, a noted conservation expert who retired few years back when

he was serving as Incharge archaeology department Multan. Haji Abul Rasheed, a landlord and

philanthropist from AJK was irked by the dilapidated condition of the mosque whose main structure

was built with stones but minarets had special size bricks.

He expressed willingness to fund its restoration and got a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from

Archaeology department of AJK. The mosque was restored/conserved to its original shape in

June 2024 under a project completed in 18-month period at a cost of Rs 10.45 million under

supervision of Malik Ghulam Muhammad, the man credited with restoration/conservation of

over 50 monuments during his 37 years long career with Archaeology department Punjab.

This included around 40 monuments conserved in south Punjab alone during his 19-years long

stint in Multan as SDO Archaeology. “When I first reached the site as conservation consultant

following my retirement, an introductory description on the entrance showed that the mosque

was built in 1730 AD which makes it nearly three centuries old. However, the size of the bricks

used in minarets tells a different story,” Malik told APP by phone.

“According to the size of bricks used in minarets, this edifice must have been built during Sher

Shah Suri period 1486-1540 AD,” Malik added. This makes the mosque around five centuries

old, he added. The mosque is built with stones, however, the two missing Minarets were built

with special bricks of size 6”x4”x1”, the same size bricks that were used to build shrines including

that of Mir Chakar Khan Rind, some Baoli along GT Road and mosques during the reign of Sher

Shah Suri.

Different size bricks were used during Muslim rule in the subcontinent including

Mughal reign (9”x6”x1.5” and 9”x6”x1.25”), Ghiasul Haq Tughlaq reign (10”x7”x2”) and Ghauri

reign (13.5”x7”x2”), the consultant said.

According to a brief history the conservation expert made part of his report, Mian Muhmmad

Bukhsh was a Sufi and Punjabi/Pahari poet of great repute, especially renowned as the author

of a book of poetry called Sayful Malook as well as the romance tragedy ‘Mirza Sahiban’. The

poet was born in a village Khari Sharif, situated near Mirpur, and received his early education

there. However, later he was sent along with his elder brother, Mian Bahawal, to nearby village

of Samwal Sharif to study religious sciences, especially the science of Hadith in this Masjid.

His funeral prayers were also held at the same mosque led by Hafiz Mateeh Ullah, the then

Imam of this historical Masjid. This Mosque is rectangular in plan with three domes atop the

structure. The middle one is larger in size and the side domes smaller but of same size.

The damaged Pinnacles on domes were replaced. The edifice had 45 feet high two minarets

but both were missing and had to be rebuilt. Missing Minarets were reconstructed in original

shape with special bricks of 6”x4”x1” molded and baked in Multan. This followed the application

of lime mortar and finishing with glazed plaster. He said that the geometrical designs that

decorated the facade were also restored with application of glazed lime plaster. Masjid is

decorated with fresco work on its interior and fresco lining in panels on its exterior. Two arches

of central bay inside the Masjid appeared to be different compared to rest of arches which had

same curvature, the expert said and added that he had to investigate it before restoration to

original shape. The roof level of Masjid was raised many times upward leaving parapet wall

smaller in height, he said adding the height of parapet wall was brought to normal and lime

terracing was provided on original roof level with special type spouts for rain water.