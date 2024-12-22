- Home
- Miscellaneous
- Historical mosque linked to Sufi Poet Mian Muhammad Bakhsh stands conserved in AJK village
Historical Mosque Linked To Sufi Poet Mian Muhammad Bakhsh Stands Conserved In AJK Village
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 22, 2024 | 12:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) A historical mosque that once served as school for renowned Sufi poet Hazrat Mian Muhammad
Bakhsh has been conserved and now stands as grand and beautiful as it was centuries ago at
Samwal Sharif village in Mirpur district of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).
However, the process of conservation raised a question of which era the mosque was first built,
said Malik Ghulam Muhammad, a noted conservation expert who retired few years back when
he was serving as Incharge archaeology department Multan. Haji Abul Rasheed, a landlord and
philanthropist from AJK was irked by the dilapidated condition of the mosque whose main structure
was built with stones but minarets had special size bricks.
He expressed willingness to fund its restoration and got a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from
Archaeology department of AJK. The mosque was restored/conserved to its original shape in
June 2024 under a project completed in 18-month period at a cost of Rs 10.45 million under
supervision of Malik Ghulam Muhammad, the man credited with restoration/conservation of
over 50 monuments during his 37 years long career with Archaeology department Punjab.
This included around 40 monuments conserved in south Punjab alone during his 19-years long
stint in Multan as SDO Archaeology. “When I first reached the site as conservation consultant
following my retirement, an introductory description on the entrance showed that the mosque
was built in 1730 AD which makes it nearly three centuries old. However, the size of the bricks
used in minarets tells a different story,” Malik told APP by phone.
“According to the size of bricks used in minarets, this edifice must have been built during Sher
Shah Suri period 1486-1540 AD,” Malik added. This makes the mosque around five centuries
old, he added. The mosque is built with stones, however, the two missing Minarets were built
with special bricks of size 6”x4”x1”, the same size bricks that were used to build shrines including
that of Mir Chakar Khan Rind, some Baoli along GT Road and mosques during the reign of Sher
Shah Suri.
Different size bricks were used during Muslim rule in the subcontinent including
Mughal reign (9”x6”x1.5” and 9”x6”x1.25”), Ghiasul Haq Tughlaq reign (10”x7”x2”) and Ghauri
reign (13.5”x7”x2”), the consultant said.
According to a brief history the conservation expert made part of his report, Mian Muhmmad
Bukhsh was a Sufi and Punjabi/Pahari poet of great repute, especially renowned as the author
of a book of poetry called Sayful Malook as well as the romance tragedy ‘Mirza Sahiban’. The
poet was born in a village Khari Sharif, situated near Mirpur, and received his early education
there. However, later he was sent along with his elder brother, Mian Bahawal, to nearby village
of Samwal Sharif to study religious sciences, especially the science of Hadith in this Masjid.
His funeral prayers were also held at the same mosque led by Hafiz Mateeh Ullah, the then
Imam of this historical Masjid. This Mosque is rectangular in plan with three domes atop the
structure. The middle one is larger in size and the side domes smaller but of same size.
The damaged Pinnacles on domes were replaced. The edifice had 45 feet high two minarets
but both were missing and had to be rebuilt. Missing Minarets were reconstructed in original
shape with special bricks of 6”x4”x1” molded and baked in Multan. This followed the application
of lime mortar and finishing with glazed plaster. He said that the geometrical designs that
decorated the facade were also restored with application of glazed lime plaster. Masjid is
decorated with fresco work on its interior and fresco lining in panels on its exterior. Two arches
of central bay inside the Masjid appeared to be different compared to rest of arches which had
same curvature, the expert said and added that he had to investigate it before restoration to
original shape. The roof level of Masjid was raised many times upward leaving parapet wall
smaller in height, he said adding the height of parapet wall was brought to normal and lime
terracing was provided on original roof level with special type spouts for rain water.
Recent Stories
Japanese anime industry sales top 3 trillion yen for 1st time
23 dead in two crowd crushes in Nigeria
Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 strikes Vanuatu Islands, GFZ says
Ferry capsizes in Congo killing 38, over 100 missing
S. Korea successfully launches 3rd spy satellite into orbit
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 December 2024
Arabian Gulf Football Cup: UAE 1-1 Qatar
Mohammed Al Sharqi attends closing ceremony of Fujairah International Arabian H ..
Rulers of Emirates congratulate Emir of Kuwait on first anniversary of accession ..
Emir of Kuwait inaugurates Arabian Gulf Football Cup
Dozens of martyrs, wounded on 442nd day of war on Gaza
More Stories From Miscellaneous
-
Historical mosque linked to Sufi Poet Mian Muhammad Bakhsh stands conserved in AJK village5 minutes ago
-
Blue Pottery--Reviving a dying ancient art55 minutes ago
-
Blu Pottery--Reviving a dying ancient art1 hour ago
-
Qila Bala Hisar: Peeping through annals of history1 hour ago
-
Hafeez Jalandhari remembered20 hours ago
-
Compulsion or craze – More lives lost in quest for going abroad2 days ago
-
Culture Minister Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah to inaugurate 10th Ayaz Melo on friday3 days ago
-
Muhammad Ahmed Shah awarded lifetime Membership of Karachi Press Club3 days ago
-
Renowned actor Kamal Ahmed Rizvi remembered5 days ago
-
KP-CTA to organize five-day Hunar Fest5 days ago
-
Actress Firdous Begum remembered6 days ago
-
Ahmed Shah-Ejaz Farooqi Panel for the ACP Karachi’s Election 2025-2026 was announced7 days ago