Historical Traditional Jashan-e-Kaag Festival Begins In Kaag Village Haripur
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) The most fascinating and thrilling packed historical traditional culture Jashan-e-Kaag Festival at village Kaag Jatti, District Haripur got under way here Friday with national and international Tent-pegging players enthusiastically participating.
Adviser to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sports and Youth Affairs Syed Fakhar Jahan inaugurated the festival with hundreds and thousands of spectators turned up and enjoyed the thrilling event.
Tent pegging is a cavalry sport of ancient origin, and is one of only ten equestrian disciplines officially recognized by the International Equestrian Federation. Used narrowly, the term refers to a specific mounted game with ground targets.
Cavaliers have played the specific game of tent pegging since at least the 4th century BC. Eurasian empires spread the game around the world. As a result, the game's date and location of origin are ambiguous.
Pakistan is a key unit of the Game and is being produced. Kaag Jatti is a place organizing such a wonderful Tent-pegging event under the aegis Regional Sports Officer Hazara with horse riders from all across the country participating. District Sports Officers Tauseef and Aqib and the whole staff engaged the players for this week-long activities.
Speaking on this occasion, Syed Fakhre Jahan appreciated the RSO Haripur and District Sports Officers Abbottabad, Haripur for their hard work. He also announced construction of the ground for the said festival.
Member Provincial Assembly Adil Khan, DG Sports Abdul Nasir, Deputy Commissioner Haripur Muhammad Khan, and Director Sports Merged Areas Raziullah Khan Betni, other officials and people participated in the festival.
In the Kaag festival, traditional sports including javelin, horse riding, stone picking, gymnastic, poetic gathering, wrestling and Bulls Race are part of the overall festival. Cultural Festivity is the main means of keeping our traditions alive, said Advisor Fakhar Jahan. He also announced construction of a volleyball court in Haripur in the same village wherein the youngsters used to play.
These festivals, he said, are very important to keep our identity alive in the world. Each part of the province is a combination of a strong culture with respect to its unique characteristics, Syed Fakhre Jahan said. “We will try to preserve our culture for future generations,” he added.
Syed Fakhre Jahan also observed horse riding and javelin competitions in the fair and welcomed the organization of this event to highlight the local culture. He also announced Rs. 50,000 for first position, Rs. 30,000 and Rs. 20,000 for the second and third place players, while in the double team event, Rs. 100,000 for the first place team, 60,000 for the second place team and 30,000 for the third place team.
He said that such festivals will be organized in the future and such activities will be strongly encouraged.
In his welcome address, RSO Hazara Ahmad Zaman thanked the people and players taking part in different events of the traditional festival.
He said like every year, Kaag Festival in Jatti village is the annual feature wherein national and international Tent-Pegging players are taking part. He thanked the Adviser to the Chief Minister on Sports and Youth Affairs Syed Fakhre Jahan for announcing construction of a separate land for the Kaag Festival and volleyball court in the same Kaag Jatti village.
Ahmad Zaman also appreciated Deputy Commissioner Haripur Muhammad Khan, Assistant Commissioner Hamza and thanked all the district sports officers of various districts of Hazara Region for their joint efforts in the success of the annual Kaag Festival.
Earlier, soon after arrival to the festival, Malik Ijaz Khan presented traditional turbans to the guests, followed by recitation from Holy Quran by hafiz Aqib Khan, and National Anthem. There was a release of pigeons, balloons, followed by fireworks when announcing the start of the Kaag Festival-2024 by the chief guest.
