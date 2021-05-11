History made as Westbrook sets NBA triple-double record

(@FahadShabbir)

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2021 ) :Russell Westbrook wrote his way into NBA history on Monday, bagging the 182nd triple-double of his career to break Oscar Robertson's 47-year-old record.

Washington Wizards star Westbrook, who had equaled Robertson's record of 181 triples on Saturday, sealed his record-breaking triple midway through the fourth quarter of Monday's game against the Atlanta Hawks.