UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

History-maker Zhang Falls At Wimbledon First Hurdle In Five-set Thriller

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 49 seconds ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 11:40 PM

History-maker Zhang falls at Wimbledon first hurdle in five-set thriller

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :Zhang Zhizhen, the first Chinese man in the Open era to qualify for Wimbledon, exited in the first round on Tuesday losing to Frenchman Antoine Hoang in a thrilling five-set match 4-6, 7-6 (7/5), 6-7 (5/7), 6-3, 6-2.

Zhang, 24, twice led in the match but each time his fellow qualifier -- ranked 156 and 19 places higher than his opponent -- fought back to level.

Zhang did not have the best of starts with Hoang breaking his first service game but he broke back midway through the first set and drew level at 4-4.

Zhang had built up a head of steam as he settled into the unfamiliar surroundings of a main draw match at Wimbledon and broke Hoang again before sealing the set on his service.

A very tight second set went to a tie-break which Hoang took (7/5) to level the match.

Hoang broke Zhang in the first game of the third set but once again the Chinese player hung in there and broke back for 3-3.

That set also went to a tie-break with Zhang going two sets to one up after winning it 7/5.

Hoang showed little sign of being disheartened and raced into a 3-0 lead in the fourth set before rain forced them off the court.

Hoang's focus was not affected by several hours off court and he returned to take the match into the deciding set winning the fourth 6-3.

The momentum seemed to have swung inexorably to the Frenchman as he broke early in the fifth to lead 3-1 and then broke Zhang again for 4-1 before sealing a second round clash with Sebastian Korda.

Related Topics

China Man Lead Best Court Wimbledon

Recent Stories

Vivo V21e Launches in Pakistan with 44MP Eye Auto- ..

25 minutes ago

MOFAIC introduces ‘UAE Academic Certificate Smar ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi continues to build towards hosting FINA ..

1 hour ago

36 criminals held; illegal weapons, narcotics seiz ..

10 minutes ago

South Korea Adopts Resolution Against Fukushima Wa ..

10 minutes ago

AJK presents Rs. 141.4b budget with Rs. 28 billion ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.