UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

History-making Jockey Kelly Retires After 'dream' Career

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 05:20 PM

History-making jockey Kelly retires after 'dream' career

London, July 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :Lizzie Kelly announced Thursday she was retiring after "a dream" career when she became the first woman jockey to win a Grade One race over fences in Britain.

The 27-year-old is expecting a baby with her husband Ed and said it was highly unlikely she will return to ride competitively.

Kelly made history when she rode Tea For Two to victory in the Grade One Kauto Star Novices Chase at Kempton on December 26, 2015.

Tea For Two -- trained by her stepfather Nick Williams -- was also to provide her with another high profile victory at Aintree.

A less pleasant experience was when he unseated her in the 2017 Cheltenham Gold Cup -- she was the first woman in 33 years to ride in the blue riband race of steeplechasing.

However, Kelly -- who said she overcame sexism and "trainer's daughter syndrome" to earn the respect of her rivals -- enjoyed two successes at jump racing's most prestigious Festival.

"I will not be returning to the weighing room this season and in all likelihood not at all," she said.

"I hope to continue working within the racing media, something I've always enjoyed and am passionate about," she said.

"I'll really miss race riding but won't miss those saunas. It's been a dream. Thanks to all."Bookmakers were more circumspect about where her future lay.

Ladbrokes offered 3/1 she would return to the saddle and ride a winner before January 2022, though she is also 8/1 to train a winner before then as well.

Related Topics

January December Women 2017 2015 Gold Media All Race

Recent Stories

TRA participates in SAMENA Telecommunications Coun ..

10 minutes ago

Man beaten by fourth wife for contracting fifth ma ..

13 minutes ago

US sees Kashmir dispute through the prism of India ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed appoints Board of ‘Frontline H ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed: COVID-19 crisis further solidi ..

1 hour ago

Federal govt will improve power transmission and d ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.