History-making Mayer Retains Men's Olympic Super-G Title

Sumaira FH Published February 08, 2022 | 10:50 AM

Yanqing, China, Feb 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :Austria's Matthias Mayer went "all in" to successfully defend his Olympic super-G title on Tuesday in Beijing and make history as the first men's alpine skier to win gold medals in three consecutive Games.

Mayer, who won his first super-G title in Pyeongchang in 2018 and also won downhill gold at the 2014 Sochi Olympics, clocked a winning time of 1min 19.94sec.

American Ryan Cochran-Siegle took a surprise silver with a time 0.04sec behind Mayer, with Norway's Aleksander Aamodt Kilde claiming bronze at 0.42sec.

"I tried to push hard, really hard," said Mayer, who won bronze in Monday's downhill, won by Switzerland's Beat Feuz.

"I saw Kilde's run on tv at the start and it was really good so I knew that I had to go all in. I tried to push hard to the last gate, and it was good.

" Kilde was the big favourite coming into the race as the World Cup leader in the speed event, having won three of the last four super-G races on the circuit this season.

The Norwegian took temporary control of the leaderboard, but could only look on as Mayer delivered a gliding masterclass in the bottom section of the 2.3km-long "Rock" course that helped him take the definitive lead.

Hitting speeds of 120 kilometres per hour (75 miles per hour), Mayer was behind on the first intermediaries in the testing upper section that snaked through the barren mountainscape of Yanqing, north of Beijing.

But the 31-year-old Austrian somehow found more speed in a consummate descent of the vertical drop of 645 metres on hard-packed artificial snow in brilliant sunshine.

>