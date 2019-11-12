UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hit By Unrest, Bolivia's Capital Awakens To Uncertainty

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 09:50 AM

Hit by unrest, Bolivia's capital awakens to uncertainty

La Paz, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :After a night of looting and arson, Bolivia's capital woke up to drizzle and fog on Monday as the country faces an uncertain future amid a power vacuum.

After the security forces withdrew their support, President Evo Morales resigned on Sunday following three weeks of civil unrest over his disputed re-election.

The streets of La Paz had been left practically without police as the country's security services joined in the demands for Morales to resign and remained in their barracks.

Perched above the city, the country's seat of government, the satellite town of El Alto was struck by a night of looting and arson against shops, municipal buses and the homes of some of the country's leaders.

"La Paz experienced a night of terror. Vandals destroyed 64 Pumakatari buses" run by the local authorities, La Paz Mayor Luis Revilla said.

The streets of La Paz were completely deserted on Monday morning, with little public transport operating.

The 10 lines of Morales' signature public works, the La Paz cable car system, were stationary, leaving people to walk to work on the city's steep slopes.

Some police began returning to their posts, though, after a weekend of strike action.

"We've cut off the viper's head, but the body is still moving," a balaclava-clad policeman told reporters.

Returning to work, he also vowed to "stop the leaders of the disturbances."

Related Topics

Police Car La Paz Bolivia Sunday Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

28 minutes ago

MBRSC launches 22nd IAA Humans in Space Symposium

8 hours ago

Consumer spending in Islamic economy sectors total ..

9 hours ago

Sixth ADSD concludes in Abu Dhabi

10 hours ago

15th Conference of OIE Regional Commission for Mid ..

10 hours ago

UAE to host OIE’s Sub-Regional Representation

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.