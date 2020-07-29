UrduPoint.com
Hit By Virus And Drought, Rural Moroccans Tighten Belts For Eid-ul-Adha

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 10:30 PM

Hit by virus and drought, rural Moroccans tighten belts for Eid-ul-Adha

Skhirat, Morocco, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :Moroccan farmer Hamid had pinned his hopes on selling his sheep for the Eid al-Adha feast, to make up for a year of drought and the economic paralysis linked to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

But snap domestic travel restrictions imposed by the North African country's authorities on Sunday after a surge in new infections has cast a pall over trade ahead of the festival Friday.

While the Moroccan countryside has seen fewer infections than the kingdom's cities, it has been hit hard by the economic repercussions of the crisis.

"We lowered our prices in response to weak demand," Hamid said, a mask slung under his chin.

For the 54-year-old farmer, who heads to market every year ahead of Eid to sell his livestock for slaughter, "the most important thing is to earn money after months of hardship when we had zero income."According to a study by the High Commission for Planning (HCP), in charge of official statistics, the drop in income has affected 70 percent of the rural population compared to 59 percent of urban dwellers, and 77 percent of farmers have seen their revenues fall in recent months.

This is in part because people from rural areas "who work in the city and transfer a good part of their income to their families have stopped doing so after losing their jobs," agronomist Larbi Zagdouni told AFP.

