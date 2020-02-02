UrduPoint.com
Hitler Inspired RSS-led Indian Government Turned IOJK Into Largest Prison On Planet

Umer Jamshaid 44 seconds ago Sun 02nd February 2020 | 07:40 PM

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2020 ) : Feb 02 (APP):Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan said the Hitler inspired RSS Indian government had turned the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK) into the world's biggest prison.

Talking to media in Peshawar on Sunday, he said lockdown of the held valley by over one million Indian armed troops was a big challenge for the global powers advocating for the humanity, an official handout issued by AJK government Sunday evening said.

The AJK prime minister further said the Indian occupant forces were involved in mass execution of Kashmiri Muslims. "Power addicted Modi was conspiring for the demographic change of the IOJK", he added.

"The United Nations had promised Kashmiris of granting them right to self determination through its twelve resolutions present at UNSC agenda.

Indian denial on implementation on these falls under international crime", the AJK premier added.

He underlined the need for more cohesive efforts at international front to foil Indian nefarious designs and exposing its ugly face in-front of global community. "Pakistan has made several efforts in its capacity but these needs further acceleration" he stated.

Referring to Indian provocative and offensive statements, Raja Farooq Haider said valiant people of Azad Jammu Kashmir were ready to fight against any kind of Indian aggression.

The AJK prime minister expressed gratitude to Pakistani nation for enthusiastically preparing for observing the scheduled February 05 Kashmir Solidarity Day.

