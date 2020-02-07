Hitman for drug lord Escobar dies in Colombia

(@FahadShabbir)

Bogota, Feb 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :Pablo Escobar's most notorious hitman, known by the nickname Popeye, died on Thursday at age 57 after a life of crime he celebrated on YouTube, Colombia's prison authorities said.

Jhon Jairo Velasquez had boasted of killing hundreds of people for his "boss" Escobar, the infamous drug lord killed by Colombian police in 1993 while on the run to avoid extradition to the United States.

Velasquez spent 23 years in prison after surrendering to law enforcement authorities in 1992, but was arrested again in May 2018 on accusations of "conspiracy to commit crime and extortion," prison authorities said.

He died at the National Cancer Institute in Bogota, where he'd been receiving treatment for stomach cancer since December 31, officials said.