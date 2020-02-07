UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hitman For Drug Lord Escobar Dies In Colombia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 08:50 AM

Hitman for drug lord Escobar dies in Colombia

Bogota, Feb 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :Pablo Escobar's most notorious hitman, known by the nickname Popeye, died on Thursday at age 57 after a life of crime he celebrated on YouTube, Colombia's prison authorities said.

Jhon Jairo Velasquez had boasted of killing hundreds of people for his "boss" Escobar, the infamous drug lord killed by Colombian police in 1993 while on the run to avoid extradition to the United States.

Velasquez spent 23 years in prison after surrendering to law enforcement authorities in 1992, but was arrested again in May 2018 on accusations of "conspiracy to commit crime and extortion," prison authorities said.

He died at the National Cancer Institute in Bogota, where he'd been receiving treatment for stomach cancer since December 31, officials said.

Related Topics

Police Died Bogota United States Colombia May December 2018 Cancer YouTube

Recent Stories

Suroor bin Mohammed, Mansour bin Zayed, Theyab bin ..

7 hours ago

UN official hails UAE&#039;s hosting of tenth Worl ..

8 hours ago

Joshua set for bout at Tottenham: promoter

8 hours ago

Sindh govt to start restoration of Akram canal soo ..

8 hours ago

Israel troops wounded in Jerusalem car-ramming as ..

8 hours ago

Israeli Defense Forces to Boost Presence in West B ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.