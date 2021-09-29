HK networking devices manufacturer aims long-term presence in Pakistan

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) ::ioncom (Hong Kong) Technology Ltd. is looking for original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and internet services providers to re-launch its wireless networking devices brand TOTOLINK in Pakistan.

The Hong Kong Stock Exchange-listed firm first entered the Pakistani market before the outbreak of COVID-19.

However, the nascent sales network was soon disintegrated after cross-border goods transport between China and Pakistan was affected by the pandemic, China Economic Net (CEN) reported on Wednesday.

"We had great presence and sales performance in Pakistan a few years back, but the lasting COVID-19 badly hit our business," Daniel Zheng, the company overseas sales representative said.

He informed that the company was once again looking for long-term partners and distributors in Pakistan as well as other neighbouring countries to grow together.

TOTOLINK manufactures long-range wireless WiFi routers, WiFi range extenders, adapters, and outdoor Customer Premises Equipment (CPE) to enable long-range wireless connectivity. TOTOLINK is selling its products in over 40 countries already, as per the company website.

Pakistan is a relatively underserved and unsaturated but vast market for high-end communication and networking devices. Also, there are no established networks of quality products related to information and communications technology.

Therefore, TOTOLINK has all chances to make a mark in the Pakistani market with less competition and more opportunities, also obvious from the company resolve to expand into Pakistan again with an even bigger presence than before.