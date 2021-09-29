UrduPoint.com

HK Networking Devices Manufacturer Aims Long-term Presence In Pakistan

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 05:30 PM

HK networking devices manufacturer aims long-term presence in Pakistan

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) ::ioncom (Hong Kong) Technology Ltd. is looking for original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and internet services providers to re-launch its wireless networking devices brand TOTOLINK in Pakistan.

The Hong Kong Stock Exchange-listed firm first entered the Pakistani market before the outbreak of COVID-19.

However, the nascent sales network was soon disintegrated after cross-border goods transport between China and Pakistan was affected by the pandemic, China Economic Net (CEN) reported on Wednesday.

"We had great presence and sales performance in Pakistan a few years back, but the lasting COVID-19 badly hit our business," Daniel Zheng, the company overseas sales representative said.

He informed that the company was once again looking for long-term partners and distributors in Pakistan as well as other neighbouring countries to grow together.

TOTOLINK manufactures long-range wireless WiFi routers, WiFi range extenders, adapters, and outdoor Customer Premises Equipment (CPE) to enable long-range wireless connectivity. TOTOLINK is selling its products in over 40 countries already, as per the company website.

Pakistan is a relatively underserved and unsaturated but vast market for high-end communication and networking devices. Also, there are no established networks of quality products related to information and communications technology.

Therefore, TOTOLINK has all chances to make a mark in the Pakistani market with less competition and more opportunities, also obvious from the company resolve to expand into Pakistan again with an even bigger presence than before.

Related Topics

Pakistan Internet Technology Business China Company Hong Kong Market All From

Recent Stories

A prediction about victory of PM Justin Trudeau th ..

A prediction about victory of PM Justin Trudeau that proven correct

4 minutes ago
 BoG accepts Wasim Khan’s resignation

BoG accepts Wasim Khan’s resignation

4 minutes ago
 Speakers highlight huge potential for burgeoning P ..

Speakers highlight huge potential for burgeoning Pak-Russia relations at NUST-ho ..

6 minutes ago
 54,675 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

54,675 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

19 minutes ago
 UAE President receives cable of thanks from Greek ..

UAE President receives cable of thanks from Greek counterpart for help in exting ..

19 minutes ago
 European equities rebound from recent losses

European equities rebound from recent losses

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.