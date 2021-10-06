HKSAR chief executive delivers 2021 policy address, economic issues highlighted

HKSAR, Oct 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :Chief Executive of China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Carrie Lam started Wednesday morning to deliver the 2021 policy address at a Legislative Council meeting.

The document, the fifth of its kind since Lam took office in 2017, focuses on bolstering Hong Kong's economy, tackling an entrenched housing shortage and prompting Hong Kong to better integrate into the national development.

In her speech, Lam will review the government work over the past four years and map out Hong Kong's future development.

To heed public opinions for the policy address, the chief executive chaired 40 consultation sessions with representatives from various sectors of Hong Kong society. Some 3,500 people participated in the public consultation and the government received 3,800 submissions in total.