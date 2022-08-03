UrduPoint.com

HKSAR Gov't Firmly Opposes, Strongly Condemns Pelosi's Taiwan Visit

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 03, 2022 | 03:40 PM

HKSAR gov't firmly opposes, strongly condemns Pelosi's Taiwan visit

HONG KONG, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :China's, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government on Tuesday expressed firm opposition to and strongly condemned the visit to China's Taiwan region by Nancy Pelosi, speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives.

KSAR Chief Executive John Lee strongly condemned Pelosi's visit which flagrantly challenges the one-China principle, seriously undermines China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, greatly threatens the peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, and gravely violates the basic norms governing international relations.

The HKSAR government has firm determination in and a clear stance on opposing "Taiwan independence," and fully supports the central government's resolute determination in safeguarding national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Pelosi's visit encourages "Taiwan independence" and blatantly challenges the one-China principle, undermining the stability in the Taiwan Strait, Lee said.

Such a move, gambling on and showing contempt for the well-being of more than 20 million people in Taiwan, is extremely selfish, he said.

He stressed that the HKSAR government firmly opposes any external forces interfering in the internal affairs of China, and will fully support all necessary measures taken by the central government to resolutely safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Principal officials of the HKSAR government, including Chief Secretary for Administration Chan Kwok-ki, Financial Secretary Paul Chan, and Secretary for Justice Paul Lam, also expressed firm opposition to and strong condemnation of the visit by Pelosi, who overtly ignored the serious concern and solemn position that the Chinese government has repeatedly made clear.

Related Topics

Condemnation China Visit Resolute Nancy Hong Kong Independence All Government Million Opposition

Recent Stories

Secretary-General: Social Development is a Priorit ..

Secretary-General: Social Development is a Priority for OIC

27 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary-General Receives Dr. Afnan Al-Shuaib ..

OIC Secretary-General Receives Dr. Afnan Al-Shuaibi, WDO Executive Director and ..

27 minutes ago
 OIC Calls for Urgent Action to Avert the Risk of F ..

OIC Calls for Urgent Action to Avert the Risk of Famine in Somalia

27 minutes ago
 Our top three choices for mid-range smartphones in ..

Our top three choices for mid-range smartphones in Pakistan and why the HUAWEI n ..

34 minutes ago
 Pakistan name squads for Netherlands ODIs and T20 ..

Pakistan name squads for Netherlands ODIs and T20 Asia Cup

43 minutes ago
 vivo Y55 Wins Youth’s Hearts in Pakistan

Vivo Y55 Wins Youth’s Hearts in Pakistan

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.