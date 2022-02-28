BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :China's State Council announced that it has removed Tsui Ying-wai from the post of secretary for home affairs of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government.

The decision was made on Feb. 24 in accordance with the HKSAR Basic Law of the People's Republic of China, and based on the suggestion of HKSAR Chief Executive Carrie Lam.