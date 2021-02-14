UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

HKSAR Gov't Official Expects 12.9-bln-USD Infrastructure Investment Annually

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 14th February 2021 | 11:10 AM

HKSAR gov't official expects 12.9-bln-USD infrastructure investment annually

HONG KONG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2021 ) :The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government will invest over 100 billion Hong Kong Dollars (12.9 billion U.S. dollars) annually in infrastructure projects during the next several years, financial secretary Paul Chan said Sunday.

The government will continue to push forward a series of projects concerning people's livelihood, including affordable housing, land reclamation, reconstructions of hospitals and railway networks, Chan said in an online article.

Chan believes that such projects will improve the urban environment and make Hong Kong more livable.

After a year of the economic recession, the budget is under pressure but the government will not slow down its work to push society forward in a bid to break development bottlenecks and improve people's living conditions, Chan said.

In the article, Chan also reviewed the government work in the past year.Hong Kong encouraged the construction sector to adopt more digital technologies and allocated 200 million Hong Kong dollars to train workers, Chan said.

Related Topics

Budget Hong Kong Sunday Government Billion Million Housing

Recent Stories

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 108 million

28 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 14, 2021 in Pakistan

58 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Lavrov, Kerry Agree to Bolster US-Russia Cooperati ..

10 hours ago

Fazlur Rehman demands Rs 5 bln to meet 'Rental Mar ..

10 hours ago

First Sputnik V Vaccine Doses Arrive in Venezuela

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.