HKSAR gov't plans to restructure policy bureaus

HONG KONG, Oct 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Carrie Lam proposed to restructure policy bureaus of the HKSAR government in the annual policy address delivered Wednesday.

The government is expected to formulate a detailed re-organization report in the coming months, Lam said.

The proposal included the setting up of a Culture, sports and Tourism Bureau to develop Hong Kong into an East-meets-West center for international cultural exchange, the splitting of the Transport and Housing Bureau to enhance Hong Kong's status as an international transportation center and aviation hub, according to the policy address.

The Innovation and Technology Bureau will be expanded into the Innovation, Technology and Industry Bureau to promote Hong Kong's re-industrialization, and the Home Affairs Bureau will also be restructured into the Youth and District Affairs Bureau to promote and support youth development.

In order to expedite Hong Kong's land supply for housing, the room to rationalize the work of the Housing Bureau upon the split and the Development Bureau, which is responsible for land development and public works, will also be explored, Lam said.

Lam looks forward to more patriots with high administrative capabilities joining in the governance of the HKSAR, as Hong Kong is in need of a patriotic, professional and highly efficient governing team after the improvement of the electoral system.

The chief executive also hopes that the new-term Legislative Council, upon its formation, will start discussion on the re-organization immediately.

