Hobart To Host Fifth Ashes Test After Perth Axed: Cricket Australia

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 11th December 2021 | 11:00 AM

Brisbane, Australia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2021 ) :Hobart will host its first-ever Ashes Test after winning the race Saturday to replace Perth for the fifth and final clash of the current series between Australia and England.

The Test will be a day-night pink-ball affair at Blundstone Arena from January 14-18, replacing Perth which lost its hosting rights this week over Western Australia's tough Covid quarantine rules.

