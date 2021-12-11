Hobart to host fifth Ashes Test after Perth axed: Cricket Australia

Brisbane, Australia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2021 ) :Hobart will host its first-ever Ashes Test after winning the race Saturday to replace Perth for the fifth and final clash of the current series between Australia and England.

The Test will be a day-night pink-ball affair at Blundstone Arena from January 14-18, replacing Perth which lost its hosting rights this week over Western Australia's tough Covid quarantine rules.