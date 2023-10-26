HoD University of Art , Culture visits Heritage sites of Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) Moomal Buriro, Head of the Department Architecture, University of Art and Culture, Jamshoro Sind on Wednesday visited Heritage sites of Hyderabad including Tomb of Mian Ghulam Shah Kalhoro and Tomb of Mian Ghulam Nabi Kalhoro.

Dean Faculty Aror University Sukkur Dr. Javeria Sheikh, Abdul Aleem Lashari, Secretary Culture Tourism Antiquities & Archives Department, Manzoor Kanasro Directorate General Culture Tourism Antiquities & Archives Department, and

rest of the team department were accompanied by her.