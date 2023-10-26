Open Menu

HoD University Of Art , Culture Visits Heritage Sites Of Hyderabad

Sumaira FH Published October 26, 2023 | 01:00 AM

HoD University of Art , Culture visits Heritage sites of Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) Moomal Buriro, Head of the Department Architecture, University of Art and Culture, Jamshoro Sind on Wednesday visited Heritage sites of Hyderabad including Tomb of Mian Ghulam Shah Kalhoro and Tomb of Mian Ghulam Nabi Kalhoro.

Dean Faculty Aror University Sukkur Dr. Javeria Sheikh, Abdul Aleem Lashari, Secretary Culture Tourism Antiquities & Archives Department, Manzoor Kanasro Directorate General Culture Tourism Antiquities & Archives Department, and

rest of the team department were accompanied by her.

Related Topics

Hyderabad Sukkur Jamshoro

Recent Stories

Business leaders and entrepreneurs convene at ‘R ..

Business leaders and entrepreneurs convene at ‘Road to COP28’ event in Dubai ..

2 hours ago
 UAE Parliament participates in IPU meeting on refo ..

UAE Parliament participates in IPU meeting on reforming UN Security Council

3 hours ago
 Marwan Al Muhairi appointed rapporteur of parliame ..

Marwan Al Muhairi appointed rapporteur of parliamentary conference held on sidel ..

3 hours ago
 Caretaker Punjab govt to present next fiscal quart ..

Caretaker Punjab govt to present next fiscal quarter budget on Monday: CM Naqvi

5 hours ago
 Pakistan take concussion substitute for Shadab Kha ..

Pakistan take concussion substitute for Shadab Khan

6 hours ago
 FIBA 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters 2023 unveils ..

FIBA 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters 2023 unveils New Wilson Game Ball Ahead of ..

6 hours ago
Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Shees Rest Area

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Shees Rest Area

7 hours ago
 69th International Congress of Aviation and Space ..

69th International Congress of Aviation and Space Medicine kicks-off in Abu Dhab ..

7 hours ago
 EAD wild osprey population survey reveals record n ..

EAD wild osprey population survey reveals record number of breeding pairs

7 hours ago
 BoC reviews quarterly progress report of PHC

BoC reviews quarterly progress report of PHC

8 hours ago
 SJC issues show cause notice to Justice Mazahar Al ..

SJC issues show cause notice to Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi

8 hours ago
 President, PM express condolences on demise of for ..

President, PM express condolences on demise of former Chinese PM Li Keqiang

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous