UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hodge Still Australia's Top 10 As Argentina Await

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 09:30 AM

Hodge still Australia's top 10 as Argentina await

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :Coach Dave Rennie Thursday showed faith with the backline that helped the Wallabies upset the All Blacks, but injured prop James Slipper will be missing for their Tri Nations clash with Argentina.

Australia stunned New Zealand 24-22 a fortnight ago in Brisbane, with Reece Hodge impressing as playmaker in the absence of James O'Connor and Matt To'omua.

Both those players remain injured with Hodge keeping the number 10 shirt in an unchanged backs combination boasting Nic White, Marika Koroibete, Tom Wright and Tom Banks.

The young Queensland Reds midfield pairing of Hunter Paisami and Jordan Petaia were also retained as Australia face up to a Pumas side on a high after also shocking New Zealand 25-15 in Sydney last week.

But centurion Slipper was ruled out of Saturday's clash in Newcastle with a dislocated elbow, opening the door for Scott Sio to make his first start since last year's World Cup.

Sio, who has played 66 Tests and was a regular starter before Rennie took over, was preferred to 20-year-old Angus Bell, who will again come off the bench.

"After being left out in our last Test we got the reaction we expected from Scott," said Rennie.

"His preparation this week has been excellent and his experience will be invaluable against Argentina.

" Ned Hanigan will start at blindside flanker after Lachlan Swinton was sent off on debut in their last match and banned for four weeks.

In the only other change, hulking prop Taniela Tupou takes over from Brumbies skipper Allan Alaalatoa in a bid to help Australia tame an Argentinian forward pack that more than held their own against the All Blacks.

Australia must win on Saturday to keep alive their hopes of lifting the Tri Nations trophy. All three sides have one win so far, but Argentina have a game in hand.

"As a group, we know respect is earned daily and understand the importance of backing up our last performance with another quality effort on Saturday night," said Rennie.

"The tournament is evenly poised and our fate is in our own hands. We saw how much passion Argentina play with in their performance last weekend and we're excited by the challenge in Newcastle." Australia (15-1)Tom Banks; Tom Wright, Jordan Petaia, Hunter Paisami, Marika Koroibete; Reece Hodge, Nic White; Harry Wilson, Michael Hooper (capt), Ned Hanigan; Matt Philip, Rob Simmons; Taniela Tupou, Brandon Paenga-Amosa, Scott SioReplacements: Folau Fainga'a, Angus Bell, Allan Alaalatoa, Rob Valetini, Liam Wright, Jake Gordon, Noah Lolesio, Filipo Daugunu

Related Topics

Injured World Australia Young Newcastle Brisbane Sydney Brandon Tame Argentina All From Coach New Zealand

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

12 minutes ago

Bahrain, Israel agree to operate flights, open emb ..

7 hours ago

Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen intercept ..

8 hours ago

UAE suspends issuance of visit visas, entry permit ..

8 hours ago

Pak-Afghan PTA to be finalized by end of January 2 ..

9 hours ago

Syrian ambassador hails UAE&#039;s hosting of nati ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.