Hodgson Returns As Crystal Palace Manager Until End Of Season

Muhammad Irfan Published March 21, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Hodgson returns as Crystal Palace manager until end of season

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :Crystal Palace have reappointed former England boss Roy Hodgson as their manager until the end of the season, with a mission to save the Premier League strugglers from relegation.

The 75-year-old, who replaces the sacked Patrick Vieira, said the "sole objective" was to ensure survival in the English top flight.

Hodgson, who was in charge at Selhurst Park between 2017 and 2021, takes over with Palace lying 12th in the Premier League, three points above the relegation zone after a 12-match winless run.

"It is a privilege to be asked to return to the club, which has always meant so much to me, and to be given the important task of turning the team's fortunes around," Hodgson said in a club statement.

