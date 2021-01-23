UrduPoint.com
Hoffenheim's Danish Winger Bruun Larsen Loaned To Anderlecht

Muhammad Irfan 26 seconds ago Sat 23rd January 2021 | 08:00 PM

Hoffenheim's Danish winger Bruun Larsen loaned to Anderlecht

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2021 ) :Denmark winger Jacob Bruun Larsen has left Hoffenheim to join Anderlecht on loan until the end of the season, the Belgian club announced Saturday.

Bruun Larsen first arrived in the Bundesliga at Borussia Dortmund in 2015, at the age of 16, before moving to Hoffenheim in January last year.

This season, the now 22-year-old, who has one cap for Denmark, has played two Bundesliga matches for Hoffenheim and appeared once in the Europa League.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

