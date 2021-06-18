UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hofmann, Klostermann Miss Germany Training, Gnabry Returns

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 06:00 PM

Hofmann, Klostermann miss Germany training, Gnabry returns

Herzogenaurach, Germany, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :Midfielder Jonas Hofmann and defender Lukas Klostermann sat out Germany's final training session ahead of Saturday's crucial Euro 2020 match against holders Portugal, but Serge Gnabry returned.

Neither Klostermann nor Hofmann were involved in Tuesday's 1-0 defeat by world champions France in Germany's opening game, but Gnabry started and returned to training Friday after being given a day's rest.

Borussia Moenchengladbach's Hofmann is struggling to shake off a knee injury picked up before the tournament and is not in contention for Saturday's Group F match at the Allianz Arena.

RB Leipzig right-back Klostermann is sidelined by a hamstring strain.

His injury settles the debate who should start at right-back against Portugal, with Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich set to again be named on the right flank.

Kimmich, now a central midfielder for his club, has been moved back into defence for the European Championship, but with Klostermann sidelined, coach Joachim Loew now has no other option at right-back.

A win for Portugal in Munich would put the holders through to the last 16, while Germany are still looking for their first points.

Related Topics

World France Germany Leipzig Munich Portugal Euro 2020 Bayern Coach

Recent Stories

116,418 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

6 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,942 new COVID-19 cases, 1,918 reco ..

6 minutes ago

FM reiterates Pakistanâ€™s unwavering support for ..

11 minutes ago

UEFA asks players not remove sponsored drinks from ..

18 minutes ago

Nimra Khan says Nawaz Sharif is her favorite polit ..

52 minutes ago

UVAS initiates Vetsâ€™ continued professional deve ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.