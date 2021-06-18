Hofmann, Klostermann miss Germany training, Gnabry returns

(@FahadShabbir)

Herzogenaurach, Germany, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :Midfielder Jonas Hofmann and defender Lukas Klostermann sat out Germany's final training session ahead of Saturday's crucial Euro 2020 match against holders Portugal, but Serge Gnabry returned.

Neither Klostermann nor Hofmann were involved in Tuesday's 1-0 defeat by world champions France in Germany's opening game, but Gnabry started and returned to training Friday after being given a day's rest.

Borussia Moenchengladbach's Hofmann is struggling to shake off a knee injury picked up before the tournament and is not in contention for Saturday's Group F match at the Allianz Arena.

RB Leipzig right-back Klostermann is sidelined by a hamstring strain.

His injury settles the debate who should start at right-back against Portugal, with Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich set to again be named on the right flank.

Kimmich, now a central midfielder for his club, has been moved back into defence for the European Championship, but with Klostermann sidelined, coach Joachim Loew now has no other option at right-back.

A win for Portugal in Munich would put the holders through to the last 16, while Germany are still looking for their first points.