UrduPoint.com

Hogg And Russell Out Of Scotland Squad For South America Tour

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 08, 2022 | 04:00 PM

Hogg and Russell out of Scotland squad for South America tour

London, June 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :Scotland captain Stuart Hogg and key playmaker Finn Russell were both left out of a 40-man squad announced Wednesday for an upcoming tour of South America.

Full-back Hogg and fly-half Russell have both had a heavy playing schedule since they were each involved in last year's British and Irish Lions series in South Africa.

But they were also among a group of six players involved in a disciplinary issue following a night out in Edinburgh after a Six Nations win away to Italy, which cast doubt over whether Hogg would retain the captaincy when that tournament was completed.

Edinburgh lock Grant Gilchrist has been named as skipper for the upcoming tour, which will include an 'A' match against Chile later this month and three Tests against Argentina in July.

Chris Harris, who was also involved in the Lions squad, is not included, but Hamish Watson, Ali price, Duhan van der Merwe and Zander Fagerson, who all appeared for the combined side, have been selected by Scotland coach Gregor Townsend.

Related Topics

Van Edinburgh Price Ireland Argentina Italy South Africa Chile July All Coach

Recent Stories

Taxes of agriculture sector will be reduced to giv ..

Taxes of agriculture sector will be reduced to give relief to farmers

48 minutes ago
 Four people killed in firing near Kala Shah Kaku

Four people killed in firing near Kala Shah Kaku

57 minutes ago
 Dua wants to returns home: Mother

Dua wants to returns home: Mother

2 hours ago
 PM stresses upon Charter of Economy for export-ori ..

PM stresses upon Charter of Economy for export-oriented growth

3 hours ago
 Fatima Sana Sheikh talks about role in Modern Love ..

Fatima Sana Sheikh talks about role in Modern Love Mumbai

3 hours ago
 Fault in Submarine Cables

Fault in Submarine Cables

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.