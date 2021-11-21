UrduPoint.com

Hogg Strikes As Scotland Beat Japan

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Sun 21st November 2021 | 01:20 AM

Hogg strikes as Scotland beat Japan

Edinburgh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2021 ) :Stuart Hogg set a new national try-scoring record as Scotland ended their year with a 29-20 win over Japan at Murrayfield on Saturday.

The captain's 25th Test try was one of four scored by Scotland in their first meeting with Japan since the Brave Blossoms knocked them out of the 2019 World Cup.

Victory meant Scotland had won two of their four matches in the Autumn series, with successes over Tonga and Australia preceding last week's 30-15 loss to world champions South Africa.

